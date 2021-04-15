Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold talks in Shanghai

Xinhua) 14:10, April 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 27, 2020 shows wind power installations in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson Wednesday confirmed the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's visit to China. The spokesperson said that Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change affairs, will hold talks with him in Shanghai.

Kerry will visit China from April 14 to 17, at China's invitation, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing in response to a media inquiry.

Xie and Kerry will exchange opinions on climate change cooperation between China and the United States and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, Zhao added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)