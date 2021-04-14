Home>>
China 'more humanistic' than US when building ports in Africa: ex-Greek minister
(China Daily) 14:25, April 14, 2021
At the Cambridge Forum in 2018, former Geek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis told the audience that China is a non-interventionist when it comes to help African countries build infrastructure, a way that is more humanistic and the West has never managed to fathom.
