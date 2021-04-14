Home>>
China's NDRC, U.S. multinational enterprises hold roundtable meeting on Outline of 14th Five-Year Plan
(Xinhua) 08:32, April 14, 2021
Participants attend a roundtable meeting between China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and U.S. multinational enterprises on the Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan in Beijing, capital of China, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
