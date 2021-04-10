China slams U.S. for adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to "entity list"

Xinhua) 09:03, April 10, 2021

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly opposed to the United States adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to its "entity list", and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks while answering a relevant question at a daily news briefing.

Zhao said that the U.S. government had repeatedly abused the concept of national security and state power, and went all out to suppress Chinese hi-tech companies to maintain its monopoly and hegemony in science and technology. China is firmly opposed to this, he added.

"The United States has imposed a technical blockade on China in the field of supercomputers for a long time, but China's supercomputers are still able to become global leaders through independent innovation," said the spokesperson, adding that suppression by the United States cannot impede China's scientific and technological progress, but will only strengthen China's determination to pursue independent innovation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)