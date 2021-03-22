S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 34.1 pct: poll

Xinhua) 13:21, March 22, 2021

File Photo/Xinhua

SEOUL, March 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 3.6 percentage points over the week to 34.1 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

It was the lowest since Moon took office in May 2017, according to the Realmeter survey.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs increased 4.8 percentage points from a week earlier to 62.2 percent last week.

The lower support for Moon was ascribable to a land speculation scandal involving public officials.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party declined 2.0 percentage points over the week to 28.1 percent last week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 35.5 percent of support last week, up 3.1 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-right People's Party won 9.0 percent of approval score, followed by the minor progressive Justice Party with 6.1 percent and the center-left Open Democratic Party with 4.8 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 2,510 voters conducted from Monday to Friday. Those had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.