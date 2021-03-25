China says Five Eyes Alliance cannot represent international community

Xinhua) 14:05, March 25, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China is open and honest, and committed to developing friendly and cooperative relations with all countries based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

"Look at the map of the world, and you will know that China has friends all over the world," said spokesperson Hua Chunying at a press briefing.

The United Nations has more than 190 member states, and a few allies like the Five Eyes Alliance cannot represent the international community, Hua said.

Hua made the remarks after Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday hailed the joint action by the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union, to impose sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities under the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

Hua said the United States and other Five Eyes Alliance countries coordinated and acted like they were about to start a group fight. "Their acts are reminiscent of the Eight-Power Allied Forces."

"These countries are obviously wrong about the times. They have entered the second decade of the 21st century, but their perception of China is still stuck in the late Qing Dynasty at the end of the 19th century," Hua said.

"They clearly do not know China or the world. Today's China is not what it was 120 years ago," she added.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)