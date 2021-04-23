Weichai Power embarks on path towards int'l market, high-quality development
Workers assemble engines on an assembly line at a workshop of the Weichai Power Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong province, April 22, 2021. The technology of producing high-end diesel engine used to be a bottleneck for China's equipment manufacturing industry. Weichai Power Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise founded in 1946, has developed China's first high-speed and high-power engine with completely independent intellectual property rights after more than ten years of scientific and technological research, completely ending China's long-term reliance on foreign technologies for heavy commercial vehicles. In 2018, Weichai won the first prize of the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and embarked on a path towards international market and high-quality development. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Photos
Related Stories
- People pay tribute to the dead ahead of Qingming Festival in Jinan
- Shandong trains offer striking views out window
- Aerial view of peach blossoms in Jinan, E China
- Rescue underway after gold mine blast traps 22 in east China
- Shenyang conducts 3rd round of nucleic acid tests for all residents in 3 districts
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.