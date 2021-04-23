Weichai Power embarks on path towards int'l market, high-quality development

Xinhua) 09:10, April 23, 2021

Workers assemble engines on an assembly line at a workshop of the Weichai Power Co., Ltd. in Weifang City, east China's Shandong province, April 22, 2021. The technology of producing high-end diesel engine used to be a bottleneck for China's equipment manufacturing industry. Weichai Power Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise founded in 1946, has developed China's first high-speed and high-power engine with completely independent intellectual property rights after more than ten years of scientific and technological research, completely ending China's long-term reliance on foreign technologies for heavy commercial vehicles. In 2018, Weichai won the first prize of the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award, and embarked on a path towards international market and high-quality development. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

