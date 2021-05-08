Home>>
Valletta Green Festival held in Valletta, Malta
(Xinhua) 10:45, May 08, 2021
St. George's Square is decorated with flowers and plants during Valletta Green Festival in Valletta, capital of Malta, on May 7, 2021. The Valletta Green Festival was launched on Friday with this year's theme of "zero pollution". (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.