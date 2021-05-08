Valletta Green Festival held in Valletta, Malta

Xinhua) 10:45, May 08, 2021

St. George's Square is decorated with flowers and plants during Valletta Green Festival in Valletta, capital of Malta, on May 7, 2021. The Valletta Green Festival was launched on Friday with this year's theme of "zero pollution". (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)