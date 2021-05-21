In pics: golden monkeys in Shennongjia National Park

Xinhua) 09:58, May 21, 2021

Photo taken on May 19, 2021 shows a golden monkey at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. Thanks to the efforts of local authority and the improvement of environment in the past years, the number of golden monkeys in Shennongjia has reached 1,471 nowadays. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)