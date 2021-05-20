Home>>
See happy faces of Uygur students in Xinjiang
Located in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous Region, Awati Central elementary school has more than 2,700 students， all of whom are from the Uygur ethnic group. Students learn three languages - Uygur, Chinese and English - at school, which provides them with various courses such as traditional dance and music. Students from Awati central elementary dance, sing and play traditional instruments. “I love my school,” one students said happily.
