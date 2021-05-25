Home>>
Pound Paws Dog Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney
(Xinhua) 10:22, May 25, 2021
A dog is seen during the Pound Paws Dog Day at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on May 23, 2021. A dog show was held at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday to raise awareness about lifeguard dogs and the adoption of pet dogs. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
