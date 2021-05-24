Home>>
Dog show held near Bucharest, Romania
(Xinhua) 10:38, May 24, 2021
An Afghan Hound dog is seen at a dog show during the COVID-19 pandemic near Bucharest, Romania, May 23, 2021. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
