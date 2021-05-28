Street art festival VukovART held in Vukovar, Croatia

May 28, 2021

An artist paints a mural on the wall of a building in Vukovar, Croatia, May 27, 2021. Street art festival VukovART, which features murals created by world-famous artists on the walls and sidewalks, is held in Vukovar for the fifth year in a row. (Davor Javorovic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

