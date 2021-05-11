Home>>
In pics: construction site of Peljesac Bridge near Komarna, Croatia
(Xinhua) 16:05, May 11, 2021
Photo taken on May 10, 2021 shows the construction site of the Peljesac Bridge near Komarna, Croatia. In January 2018, a Chinese consortium led by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) won the bid for the first phase of the bridge and its access roads. Construction started six months later. The construction of the Peljesac Bridge will be completed in June 2022. (Grgo Jelavic/Pixsell via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Croatia to hold pilot events with bigger gatherings as COVID-19 vaccination progresses
- Waves hit sea shore in Zadar, Croatia
- Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Croatia
- Croatian PM says response to COVID-19 must not result in mistrust, isolationism
- Xi extends congratulations to new Croatian President Zoran Milanovic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.