In pics: construction site of Peljesac Bridge near Komarna, Croatia

Xinhua) 16:05, May 11, 2021

Photo taken on May 10, 2021 shows the construction site of the Peljesac Bridge near Komarna, Croatia. In January 2018, a Chinese consortium led by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) won the bid for the first phase of the bridge and its access roads. Construction started six months later. The construction of the Peljesac Bridge will be completed in June 2022. (Grgo Jelavic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

