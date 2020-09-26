Croatian PM says response to COVID-19 must not result in mistrust, isolationism

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday told the ongoing general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly that response to the COVID-19 pandemic must not result in increased mistrust and isolationism as overcoming the crisis requires close cooperation and pooling of resources.

"Response to this crisis should not lead to increased mistrust and isolationism in the international community. On the contrary, it should forge our readiness to work together, in true spirit of solidarity and mutual support," said the prime minister of Croatia, a country at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe.

"To win the battle against the pandemic requires responsible and inclusive governance, close cooperation and pooling of our resources in order to strengthen our stressed health systems, save lives, jobs and livelihoods," he said.

"Synergies at regional, international, and global levels are essential to cope with the medical and socio-economic effects of the crisis," Plenkovic said.

"This is an important lesson and we need to raise our awareness and preparedness in the coming months until a successful, effective vaccine is developed," he said.

Speaking about the much needed COVID-19 vaccine, Plenkovic said that it "must be available to as many as possible and we should spare no effort to make it so."

The prime minister voiced his country's support for UN General Assembly's resolution on a "comprehensive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic," adopted not long ago with an overwhelming support.

"This resolution clearly demonstrates the need for a global joint approach in addressing the impacts and consequences of the pandemic," he said. "Mobilizing the political will and financial resources is the most effective response against the pandemic."

"The European Union demonstrated this in the best way in July, through its European Council conclusions. Croatia recognizes the pivotal role of the World Health Organization," he added.

"We emphasize in particular the importance to elevate the vaccine against COVID-19 pandemic to the status of a global public good," Plenkovic said.