Mini lotus planting industry becomes new way for locals to increase income in N China

Ecns.cn) 15:14, May 26, 2021

A staff member checks mini lotus plants at Mini Lotus Planting Cooperative in Yuanyoufang Village, Baihe Township, Linzhang County of north China's Hebei Province, May 25, 2021. More than 200,000 pots of mini lotus plant have bloomed recently at the cooperative. In the recent years, the mini lotus planting industry has become a new way for the locals to increase income. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

