Farmers plant rice seedlings in north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:31, May 18, 2021

Aerial photo shows farmers planting rice seedlings in the field in Fanggezhuang Town of Luannan County in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

