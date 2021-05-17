Home>>
Blooming roses promote rural revitalization in North China's Hebei
(Ecns.cn) 14:12, May 17, 2021
Staff members select roses for drying at a rose industrial park in Renze district, Xingtai city, North China's Hebei province, on May 14, 2021. The district adjusted rural industrial structure, introduced featured rose projects in recent years, and formed an integrated industrial chain of rose planting, processing, and sales. The "company plus rose base plus farmers" mode has boosted farmers' income as well as promoted rural revitalization of local areas. (Photo/Xinhua)
