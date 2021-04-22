Artists introduce traditional shadow play to students in N China's middle school

Xinhua) 08:28, April 22, 2021

An artist shows shadow puppets to students at the No. 6 Middle School in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, April 21, 2021. The middle school has invited local artists to introduce the traditional shadow play to students as a part of effort to have its students better know intangible culture heritage. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

