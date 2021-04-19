Moss pink flowers in full bloom in Heibei

Xinhua) 11:02, April 19, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2021 shows moss pink flowers in full bloom on the bank of the Daheiting reservoir in Qianxi County, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

