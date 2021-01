SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 47 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, Vice Governor Xu Jianpei said on Thursday.

The new cases were all registered in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, Xu said at a press briefing.

Hebei has reported a total of 523 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 320 asymptomatic cases since Jan. 2, Xu said.