China's Hebei reports no new COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in north China's Hebei Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

This is the first time that no new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Hebei since a new cluster infection began to emerge on Jan. 2.

The province also saw no new asymptomatic or suspected cases on Monday.

Also on Monday, 44 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery and six asymptomatic carriers were released from medical observation.

By Monday, Hebei had 330 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 28 locally transmitted asymptomatic carriers under medical treatment and observation.