First batch of COVID-19 patients in latest round of outbreak discharged from hospital in Hebei

Doctors present bouquets to the first batch of recovered and discharged COVID-19 patients at the Hebei Chest Hospital in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 14, 2021. A total of 12 patients infected with COVID-19 recovered and were discharged on Thursday at the hospital. They are also the first batch of patients discharged in the latest round of COVID-19 outbreak in Hebei. Another 18 cases of asymptomatic cases finished centralized medical observation and entered the phase of recovery at the hospital. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)