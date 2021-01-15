Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
First batch of COVID-19 patients in latest round of outbreak discharged from hospital in Hebei

(Xinhua)    08:26, January 15, 2021

Doctors present bouquets to the first batch of recovered and discharged COVID-19 patients at the Hebei Chest Hospital in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 14, 2021. A total of 12 patients infected with COVID-19 recovered and were discharged on Thursday at the hospital. They are also the first batch of patients discharged in the latest round of COVID-19 outbreak in Hebei. Another 18 cases of asymptomatic cases finished centralized medical observation and entered the phase of recovery at the hospital. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)


