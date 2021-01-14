Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Construction workers start building centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang

(Xinhua)    16:18, January 14, 2021

Aerial photo shows the construction site of a centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 14, 2021. Construction workers on Wednesday started building a centralized medical observation center in Shijiazhuang, where clustered COVID-19 cases occurred. The isolation center will likely cover 33 hectares of area near a village in Zhengding County, Shijiazhuang. Three integrated housing producers in Tangshan City, Hebei, have been entrusted to produce 3,000 makeshift wards for the center. Each ward has a space of 18 square meters. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


