China's Hebei reports 90 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 90 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the confirmed cases, 84 are in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other six in Xingtai. Among them, 27 are previously asymptomatic carriers.

Among the newly reported asymptomatic cases, 14 are in Shijiazhuang and one is in Xingtai.

By the end of Tuesday, there were 395 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported ones in Hebei hospitals.

A total of 215 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.

Shijiazhuang and Xingtai have launched the second round of citywide nucleic acid tests.

Meng Xianghong, vice mayor of Shijiazhuang, said at a press briefing that as of Wednesday noon, 8.2 million people in the city were tested for the virus.

In Xingtai, as of Wednesday noon, a total of 5.7 million people were tested.

Deng Suxue, vice mayor of Xingtai, said the citywide testing will be completed on Thursday.