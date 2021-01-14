Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Virus-hit Hebei, Liaoning postpone legislative meetings

(Xinhua)    15:41, January 14, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG/SHENYANG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province, which has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases, and Liaoning Province, which is recovering from a recent outbreak, have postponed their annual provincial legislative meetings.

According to the Standing Committee of the Hebei Provincial People's Congress, the annual session of the provincial legislature was postponed pending further notice.

The meeting was originally scheduled on Jan. 25 in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital that has reported the bulk of the recent COVID-19 cases in Hebei.

The Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress also said in an announcement that the provincial legislative meeting will be slated for a later date.

Hebei on Wednesday reported 81 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, the majority of which were in Shijiazhuang, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

The northeastern province of Liaoning on Wednesday reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases. The province currently has 51 confirmed cases being treated in hospitals.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York