Schools in Hebei introduce intangible cultural heritages to students

Xinhua) 10:17, April 08, 2021

Gao Qinghai, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage, shows traditional textile skills to students in Weixian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2021. Schools in Weixian County have introduced intangible cultural heritages to class to raise students' interests in traditional arts and skills. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

