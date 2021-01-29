Intangible cultural heritage Yun brocade: Glowing like clouds

Yunjin, a type of brocade from Nanjing, or “cloth from heaven,” dates back to more than a thousand years ago.

‘Zhuanghua’ is one of the most elegant techniques of weaving Yun Brocade.

Even today, this skill cannot be replaced by machines.

Weavers use peacock feather threads and flat gold threads to make Zhuanghua on the textile machine.

The finished products are as splendid as sunset clouds. No wonder it’s as expensive as gold.

Nowadays, designers combine Yun brocade with modern trends to let more people understand this craft.

Clothes made of Yun brocade have also appeared in fashion week, showing the world the beauty of traditional Chinese techniques.