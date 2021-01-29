Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Intangible cultural heritage Yun brocade: Glowing like clouds

(People's Daily Online)    14:43, January 29, 2021

Yunjin, a type of brocade from Nanjing, or “cloth from heaven,” dates back to more than a thousand years ago.

‘Zhuanghua’ is one of the most elegant techniques of weaving Yun Brocade.

Even today, this skill cannot be replaced by machines.

Weavers use peacock feather threads and flat gold threads to make Zhuanghua on the textile machine.

The finished products are as splendid as sunset clouds. No wonder it’s as expensive as gold.

Nowadays, designers combine Yun brocade with modern trends to let more people understand this craft.

Clothes made of Yun brocade have also appeared in fashion week, showing the world the beauty of traditional Chinese techniques. 

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)

