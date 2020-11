A craftswoman prepares materials to make mulberry-bark paper in Moyu County of Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2020. Mulberry-bark paper making, a craft of over 1,300 years of history, is listed as a Chinese national intangible cultural heritage. The paper boasts a quality of being antiseptic, absorbent and tensile. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)