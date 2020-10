Xinjiang reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19 asymptomatic ones

URUMQI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 asymptomatic ones on Tuesday, the regional health commission said Wednesday.

All the cases were reported in Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture.

Xinjiang had a total of 22 existing confirmed cases and 161 asymptomatic ones as of Tuesday, all in Shufu County.