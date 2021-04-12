Languages

Monday, April 12, 2021

Home>>

Pear blossom festival kicks off in Qian'an, Hebei

(Xinhua) 14:02, April 12, 2021

Tourists stroll among the blooming pear trees during a pear blossom festival in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province, April 11, 2021. A pear blossom festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li He)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories