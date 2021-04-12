Home>>
Pear blossom festival kicks off in Qian'an, Hebei
(Xinhua) 14:02, April 12, 2021
Tourists stroll among the blooming pear trees during a pear blossom festival in Qian'an City, north China's Hebei Province, April 11, 2021. A pear blossom festival kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li He)
