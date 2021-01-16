China's Hebei reports 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 90 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 83 were in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including seven previously reported asymptomatic cases. The other seven cases were reported in the city of Xingtai.

Of the new asymptomatic cases, 11 were reported in Shijiazhuang and one in Xingtai.

By the end of Friday, there were 643 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases being treated in hospitals in Hebei.

Another 197 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission.