Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hebei reports 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:37, January 16, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 90 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 83 were in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including seven previously reported asymptomatic cases. The other seven cases were reported in the city of Xingtai.

Of the new asymptomatic cases, 11 were reported in Shijiazhuang and one in Xingtai.

By the end of Friday, there were 643 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases being treated in hospitals in Hebei.

Another 197 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, said the commission. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York