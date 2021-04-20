Home>>
Water quality and ecosystem of Hutuo River improved
(Xinhua) 13:24, April 20, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows the scenery of Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The water quality and ecosystem in the Hutuo River have been improved thanks to the ecological restoration efforts. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
