Water quality and ecosystem of Hutuo River improved

Xinhua) 13:24, April 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows the scenery of Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The water quality and ecosystem in the Hutuo River have been improved thanks to the ecological restoration efforts. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)