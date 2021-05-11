CSL Roundup: Shanghai draws with Hebei, Beijing smashes Wuhan

Xinhua) 10:09, May 11, 2021

Li Ke (L) of Beijing FC competes with Huang Zichang of Wuhan FC during the 4th round match between Beijing FC and Wuhan FC at the 2021 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) Suzhou Division in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

SUZHOU, China, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Polish midfielder Adrian Mierzejewski help Shanghai Shenhua tie Hebei FC 1-1 with a last-minute free kick, while Beijing Guoan bagged a 2-0 victory against Wuhan FC in the fourth round of Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Monday.

Hu Rentian gave Hebei an early lead as his close-range shot ricocheted off the Shenhua player Wen Jiabao and into the net in the 5th minute.

Hebei's goalkeeper Chi Wenyi fisted away a couple of promising shots as Shenhua tried hard to level the score. In the injury time of the first half, Feng Xiaoting's header was denied by Chi Wenyi, and Zhang Lu missed a dropkick as he failed to hit the ball.

Both teams wasted some good chances in the second half. In the 48th minute, the unguarded striker Yu Hanchao collected a perfect cross from Zhang Lu, but his piercing header was denied by the formidable goalie Chi Wenyi.

Yao Xuchen almost extended Hebei's advantage in the 58th minute, but his one-on-one shot was shut down by Shen Hua's goalkeeper Zeng Cheng.

In the injury time, the Polish midfielder Adrian Mierzejewski came off the bench and scored a free kick with a shot to the top corner, salvaging one point for Shenhua.

In the game between Beijing and Wuhan, Cedric Bakambu calmly converted a penalty shot in the second minute. In the 38th minute, Cote d'Ivorian forward Jean Evrard Kouassi almost leveled the score for Wuhan, but his blast shot hit the post and bounced away.

Guoan further extended the lead shortly after the beginning of the second half, when Bakambu volleyed the ball into the net in a counter attack.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)