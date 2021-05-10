Home>>
Eintracht Frankfurt, FSV Mainz 05 draw 1-1
(Xinhua) 16:01, May 10, 2021
Andre Silva (L) of Frankfurt vies with Dominik Kohr of Mainz during a German Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt, Germany, May 9, 2021. The match ended 1-1. (Xinhua)
