Eintracht Frankfurt, FSV Mainz 05 draw 1-1

Xinhua) 16:01, May 10, 2021

Andre Silva (L) of Frankfurt vies with Dominik Kohr of Mainz during a German Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in Frankfurt, Germany, May 9, 2021. The match ended 1-1. (Xinhua)

