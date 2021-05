Monday, May 10, 2021

Video: We Are China

Tourists visit Chinese rose field in Hebei

May 10, 2021

A tourist visits a Chinese rose field in Hehui Village of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, May 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

