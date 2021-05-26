Celebration of "Norijada" (Crazy Day) held in Croatia

Xinhua) 11:20, May 26, 2021

Secondary school students jump into the sea to celebrate the end of a school year in Zadar, Croatia, on May 25, 2021. The celebration of "Norijada" (Crazy Day) is held annually nationwide in Croatia to mark the end of a school year. (Dino Stanin/Pixsell via Xinhua)

