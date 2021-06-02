Georgian health minister tests positive for COVID-19
TBILISI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
The press office of the ministry said that Tikaradze feels well and continues to work remotely at home.
Tikaradze received the first dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on TV on March 23.
Georgia on Tuesday officially re-opened its land borders to foreigners after one-year lockdown.
According to the government, foreign citizens are allowed to enter Georgia via land borders if they can provide full vaccination paper and negative PCR test result, or alternatively offer a negative PCR test result taken within the lastest 72 hours. A follow up test three days after entry must also be done.
The same rule applies when foreigners cross the country's sea borders.
Georgia reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 345,196.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. presuming Chinese lab guilty of leaking COVID-19 virus shows ulterior motive of stigmatizing China
- China welcomes science-based COVID-19 origins study, rejects vested interest: chief of thinktank
- Commentary: Discredited American reporter plays disinformation game again
- Lab-leak theories of COVID-19 have political origins in America, says media
- Guangzhou tightens restrictions in response to mutant strains amid resurgence
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.