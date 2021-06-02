Georgian health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:55, June 02, 2021

TBILISI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The press office of the ministry said that Tikaradze feels well and continues to work remotely at home.

Tikaradze received the first dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine live on TV on March 23.

Georgia on Tuesday officially re-opened its land borders to foreigners after one-year lockdown.

According to the government, foreign citizens are allowed to enter Georgia via land borders if they can provide full vaccination paper and negative PCR test result, or alternatively offer a negative PCR test result taken within the lastest 72 hours. A follow up test three days after entry must also be done.

The same rule applies when foreigners cross the country's sea borders.

Georgia reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 345,196.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)