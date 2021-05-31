Home>>
Life of people in Kashgar, NW China’s Xinjiang
By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 16:37, May 31, 2021
|Dancers in traditional Uygur costume perform at the opening event in the ancient city of Kashgar, a famed tourist attraction in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Ruohan)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People in Xinjiang
- Vibrant colors add beauty to Korla in NW China's Xinjiang
- 24-year-old herdsman takes mountaineering training on Muztagh Ata in Xinjiang
- So-called "Uygur Tribunal" a serious provocation to 25 million people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang
- Anne in Xinjiang: dancing with the Xinyu Art Troupe in Hotan
- So-called "Uygur Tribunal" a lie maker: FM spokesperson
- Xinjiang officials denounce hearing by illegal tribunal
- Anne in Xinjiang: live streaming for the first time
- A ranger's devotion to bird conservation at Xinjiang park
- China's Xinjiang denounces so-called "Uygur tribunal" as trampling of int'l law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.