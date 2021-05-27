Languages

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Anne in Xinjiang: live streaming for the first time

By Wu Chaolan, Su Yingxiang, Annemarie Li (People's Daily Online) 08:54, May 27, 2021

Live-streaming e-commerce is booming in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang autonomous region. People in Xinjiang sell local products such as nang flatbread online, which sells well across China and nearby countries. Let’s follow Anne to experience the live-stream.

