Home>>
Anne in Xinjiang: Lost in the Ancient City of Kashgar
By Su Yingxiang, Wu Chaolan, Annemarie Li (People's Daily Online) 13:32, May 25, 2021
There is a saying in Kashgar that goes，“One who has never been to Kashgar has never been to Xinjiang.”
Kashgar, the westernmost city in China, was the center of Uygur civilization for centuries, a place where people came together to trade and spread Islamic learning, on the caravan routes from Europe and Persia to China. Kashgar's old town dates back more than 2,000 years and today is home to more than 200,000 people.
The old town’s well-preserved traditional features attract curious tourists trekking in from near and far. The old town is not just a tourist attraction but serves also as a living quarters for local Uygur residents.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang at first sight: come feel the vigor of western China in Kashgar
- People of Xinjiang
- Anne in Xinjiang: Exploring the Folk Instrument Village in Kashgar
- Smiling kids in Xinjiang
- A date with China: Shache County in Xinjiang steps up rural vitalization
- A date with China: pic story of Luopu’s edible fungi industry in Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.