Anne in Xinjiang: Lost in the Ancient City of Kashgar

There is a saying in Kashgar that goes，“One who has never been to Kashgar has never been to Xinjiang.”

Kashgar, the westernmost city in China, was the center of Uygur civilization for centuries, a place where people came together to trade and spread Islamic learning, on the caravan routes from Europe and Persia to China. Kashgar's old town dates back more than 2,000 years and today is home to more than 200,000 people.

The old town’s well-preserved traditional features attract curious tourists trekking in from near and far. The old town is not just a tourist attraction but serves also as a living quarters for local Uygur residents.

