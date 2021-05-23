A date with China: Shache County in Xinjiang steps up rural vitalization
Sheep eat grass in a breeding base in Shache County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2020. (Xinhua/You Huiyuan)
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhuanet) -- After bidding farewell to absolute poverty in 2020, Shache County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region now puts rural vitalization as its top priority.
The county has set up a breeding base of cattle, sheep and camel in the resettlement area, providing local residents with job opportunities.
With 20,000 sheep, 1,000 cattle and 800 camels, the resettlement area gives full play to the advantage of large-scale breeding and pays dividends to employees.
An industrial chain has been formed by maximizing the use of camel hair, camel milk, and camel meat.
Instead of relying on offline marketing, Shache also explore new ways such as livestreaming marketing to boost the sale of products.
Besides developing the breeding base, Shache also focuses on facilitating the development of tourism industries.
The camel base has attracted visitors by the unique camel-riding experience and is now training more employees to expand the tourism business. At the end of 2021, the scale of camels breeding is expected to reach 3,000, according to local authority.
