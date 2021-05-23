Home>>
A date with China: pic story of Luopu’s edible fungi industry in Xinjiang
(Xinhuanet) 11:00, May 23, 2021
A villager picks edible fungi at a planting base in Luopu County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 22, 2021. Through attracting investment and introducing leading enterprises, the county has made great efforts to develop edible fungi industry. A modern agricultural industry chain integrating mushroom bag production, large-scale planting, food processing and organic fertilizer has been formed to stimulate employment and boost rural vitalization. (Photo by You Huiyuan/Xinhuanet)
