Time for Washington to stop creating mess using Xinjiang

Xinhua) 15:41, May 15, 2021

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. politicians recently trotted out tired cliches over Xinjiang, but lies repeated a thousand times are still groundless shameless lies, and deserve to be thrown into the dustbin of history.

U.S. hyped-up allegations such as "forced labor" and "genocide" in Xinjiang and smearing of the Chinese region as an "open-air prison" are pretexts for Washington to create turbulence to contain China, and the world sees clearly the sinister intention.

The so-called political elites in Washington have turned a blind eye to basic facts about Xinjiang. They accused China of "genocide" without providing proof, but data shows that the Uygur population in Xinjiang has doubled from 5.55 million to over 12 million in the past four decades.

They claimed that there is widespread "forced labor," ignoring the fact that some 70 percent of cotton in Xinjiang is harvested by machine, and that jobs in the cotton industry are well-paid and competitive.

The politicians also pointed to so-called "religious repression" of Uygurs, paying no attention to more than 24,000 mosques in the region, which is over 10 times the number in the United States.

Meanwhile, these U.S. officials have turned a deaf ear to voices of reason. Even though the Chinese government, including officials from Xinjiang, has given thorough introduction about Xinjiang's development on multiple occasions, while many observers worldwide have criticized the U.S. rumor-mongering, these China-bashers are continuing their smear campaign.

It is strange that the United States, who has killed a large number of Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, is keen on voicing "concerns" over the human rights of Muslims in Xinjiang.

Even more ridiculously, some politicians claimed that they "care very much" about China's internal affairs, but turned a blind eye to such problems as the deep-rooted discrimination, the devastating gun violence and the terrible response to the COVID-19 pandemic in their homeland.

Their smear campaign against China has gone far beyong Xinjiang-related issues. For quite some time, they have been obsessed with distorting facts and manufacturing disinformation when it comes to China. Based on the presumption of guilt, they have turned more crazy and reckless in twisting the truth and peddling lies.

Those anti-China U.S. politicians are indulging in the illusion that they are able to manipulate the public opinion, create a mess in China and disrupt the country's development by repeating lies again and again.

However, their ill-intentioned acts fool no clear minds around the world. In recent times, there is a growing number of think-tanks, media and scholars telling the world what is really happening in Xinjiang based on their independent researches and personal experiences.

At the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council earlier this year, China's policy and position on Xinjiang received support from more than 80 countries across the world, including the vast Muslim countries.

Washington and some of its politicians are advised to stop their anti-China clamors and hypocritical political shows, and pay more attention to their messy backyard before pointing accusing fingers at others.

