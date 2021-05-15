Western countries use human rights in Xinjiang as excuse to contain China: Spanish newspaper

Xinhua) May 15, 2021

MADRID, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Certain Western countries use human rights in Xinjiang as an excuse to impose new sanctions against China, according to a Spanish newspaper.

The confrontation between the United States and its Western allies and China has moved from technology to the agrotextile industry, said an article published by El Pais this week.

The so-called human rights problems and the use of forced labor in Xinjiang "are the new banner driving the latest round of sanctions against Beijing by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union," according to the article.

Meanwhile, China is a net cotton importer and given the complex structure of global supply chains, it would not be easy to ban all cotton from Xinjiang, said the article.

