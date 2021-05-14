China refutes accusations about human rights in Xinjiang

May 14, 2021

People dancing in front of Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Thursday. (Photo by Adiljan Abdukader/Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a so-called video meeting on human rights in China's Xinjiang, held by the United States, Britain, Germany and several non-governmental organizations (NGO).

"The meeting was full of shameless lies and misinformation, which was just another clumsy performance and outright political farce by the United States and a few other countries that have no bottom lines," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

"In fact, it has been firmly resisted by the vast majority of member countries of the United Nations," she said.

Their groundless accusations against China are a reflection of the historical crimes, misdeeds and dark minds of themselves, Hua said.

Hua reviewed the dark history of human rights abuses in the countries that participated in the virtual meeting held Wednesday in New York.

U.S. history is witness to systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide against the American Indians, with racism still persisting in the United States, Hua said.

She also drew attention to crimes against humanity perpetrated by Britain and Germany in history.

Lashing out at the hypocrisy of these countries on the issue of human rights, Hua said if they really care about human rights, they should immediately take effective measures to ensure free breath of every single member of their ethnic minorities, stop wantonly killing innocent people in overseas military operations and bring perpetrators to justice, and ensure the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally.

NGOs at the meeting, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, are always full of prejudice and they are known for spreading lies, Hua said, adding that the World Uygur Congress at the meeting is an outright anti-China separatist organization.

These are the so-called "witnesses" and "scholars" that the U.S. side has repeatedly used to spread rumors and lies against China, she said.

Concerning accusations that China refused UN High Commissioner for Human Rights free entry into Xinjiang, Hua said China welcomes unbiased people from all countries to visit Xinjiang but opposes any so-called "investigation" with the presumption of guilt based on rumors and lies.

"I would like to ask that if someone accuses and frames you with lies and then brutally and unreasonably demands you open your door unconditionally and allow them to go to your home and rummage through your closet, will you allow that? This is not about facts, but about sovereignty and dignity," Hua said.

Reiterating China's firm opposition to foreign interference in its domestic affairs on the pretext of human rights, Hua said China is against any activities that undermine the stability and development of the country.

China hopes and believes that the international community can see through the nature of these people and will not be deceived by their rumors and lies, Hua said.

