Foreign diplomats laud Xinjiang's stability, development
URUMQI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Ambassadors and envoys of Latin American and Caribbean countries have lauded the Chinese government's efforts in promoting the stability and development of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
During a meeting held on Friday as part of their visit to Xinjiang, the diplomats noted that China's efforts have brought about significant improvements to the living standards of people in the region.
Representatives from Xinjiang showed the real conditions of the region and helped debunk the lies of so-called "genocide" and "forced labor" concocted by anti-China forces in the West during the exchanges with the visitors.
Carlos Miguel Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, said Xinjiang is an indispensable part of China and Cuba is against the politicization of the Xinjiang issues as well as the smearing of China under the guise of human rights.
The ambassador added that he had been to Xinjiang previously and could see how China's people-centered development had greatly improved the living standards of local people. He vowed that Cuba will continue to strengthen the cooperation with China.
Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita, the Brazilian ambassador to China, said the Chinese government has made great contributions to Xinjiang's development and has achieved significant results.
Drawing attention to the great opportunities in the region, he said the Brazilian side hopes to forge cooperation with Xinjiang in more fields in the future.
Photos
