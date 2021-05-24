Home>>
Smiling kids in Xinjiang
By Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 16:25, May 24, 2021
|Eight-year-old Yakupjan Memet and his classmate on their way home in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Kou Jie)
The famous Russian writer Fodor Dostoevsky said: "If you wish to glimpse inside a human soul and get to know a man, don't bother analyzing his ways of being silent, of talking, of weeping; you will get better results if you just watch him laugh." To bring the truth and stories of Xinjiang, we have met with several Uygur children, who wear genuine smiles and would love to share their happiness with us all.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- A date with China: Shache County in Xinjiang steps up rural vitalization
- A date with China: pic story of Luopu’s edible fungi industry in Xinjiang
- Experts attend online forum on Xinjiang
- 'Genocide accusation of China nonsense,' belittles those who suffer such crimes: scholars
- Magnificent views of Guozigou Bridge in Xinjiang
- Pic story of young village teacher in Xinjiang
- Grand Bazaar in Urumqi attracts tourists
- See happy faces of Uygur students in Xinjiang
- Woman fitness instructor breaks stereotype in Xinjiang
- Liars and loudspeakers: the making of the Anglo-American media’s “Framing China, Defaming Xinjiang” series
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.