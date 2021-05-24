Smiling kids in Xinjiang

Eight-year-old Yakupjan Memet and his classmate on their way home in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Kou Jie)

The famous Russian writer Fodor Dostoevsky said: "If you wish to glimpse inside a human soul and get to know a man, don't bother analyzing his ways of being silent, of talking, of weeping; you will get better results if you just watch him laugh." To bring the truth and stories of Xinjiang, we have met with several Uygur children, who wear genuine smiles and would love to share their happiness with us all.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)