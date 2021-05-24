Anne in Xinjiang: Exploring the Folk Instrument Village in Kashgar

Xinjiang Folk Instrument Village, located in Shufu county, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is famous for making Uyghur traditional musical instruments such as rawap and dutar. It has 50 types of instruments that sell well in the region as well as in Central Asia and Europe. Let's explore it with Anne.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)