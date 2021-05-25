Xinjiang at first sight: come feel the vigor of western China in Kashgar

After a 7-hour flight from Beijing, we’ve come to the very first stop of our exciting journey across northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region - Kashgar, once an oasis in the vast sands and an important cultural heritage along the Silk Road. Come join me for a taste of some aromatic tea and coffee as we chat with locals in the ancient city of Kashgar.

